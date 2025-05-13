Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dynamic Cables hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results, dividend call

Dynamic Cables hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results, dividend call

The company's board has also recommended final dividend of ₹0.50/- per equity share i.e. 5 per cent per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

buzzing stock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dynamic Cables share price today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Dynamic Cables shares saw strong investors' demand in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, May 13. The company's shares soared 20 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit at ₹610.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange. A combined nearly 1.2 million equity shares of Dynamic Cables estimated to be valued at ₹85 crore exchanged hands on the BSE, NSE before the trading was halted.
 
The northward movement in the company's share price came after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter for 2024-25 (Q4FY25) as well as the dividend rewards for its shareholders.  Read Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
 
 

Dynamic Cables Q4FY25 results

  During Q4FY25, Dynamic Cables' consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 71.10 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23.56 crore from ₹13.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations climbed 37.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331.2 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹240.9 crore reported in Q4FY24. The company's total expenses also grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹301.90 crore from ₹223.6 crore.
 
The company's order book stands at ₹725.6 crore as on March 31, 2025.   ALSO READ | Tragic Tuesday: Sensex crashes 1,200 pts; What's rattling investors today?
 

Dynamic Cables dividend 2025

The company's board has also recommended final dividend of ₹0.50/- per equity share i.e. 5 per cent per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Also Read

Health Insurance Premiums

PB Fintech's PAT may rise 155% YoY in Q4; here's what brokerages expect

share Market

UPL shares dip 5% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what the brokerages say

construction labour worker

Rs 972-cr order lifts Power Mech Projects share price 4%; key details here

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence shares resume up move; BDL, BEL, HAL rally up to 7% in weak market

Lupin share price

Lupin shares gain 4% on Tolvaptan Tablets launch in US; details here

 
"The above dividend (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes), if approved/declared by the shareholders at the ensuing 18th AGM will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the 18th AGM," the company said in a release.  ALSO READ | Cipla Q4 result: Profit rises 30% to ₹1,222 cr; special dividend declared
 

About Dynamic Cables

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, Power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.
 
As of May 13, Dynamic Cables enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹1,776.13 crore on the NSE.
 
The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,095 - ₹446.10 per share on the NSE.

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex drags 1200 pts to 81,200; Nifty at 24,600

YES BANK

YES Bank trades above 200-DMA for second straight day; eyes this target now

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Tragic Tuesday: Sensex crashes 1,200 pts; What's rattling investors today?

Budget may ease rules for offshore fund managers moving to India

India Inc. promoter holdings continue to fall, but experts see no red flags

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Where to invest as markets look past trade, India-Pak war, Q4 earnings?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Q4 Results Markets Stock movemnet share market dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon