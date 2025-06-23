ZEEL stock trades above its 20-MMA after 16 months; what lies ahead?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL)Current Price: ₹145.10 Upside Potential: 21% Support: ₹141.50; ₹132; ₹125.30 Resistance: ₹164.80 ZEEL stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily scale since the breakout above its super trend line hurdle in early March 2025. The stock is now seen trading above its key moving averages, with a 'Golden Crossover' seen on June 19. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The term 'Golden Crossover' means that the 50-DMA of ZEEL stock is now quoting above the 200-DMA. The moving averages stand at ₹122.10 and ₹119.67, respectively. A 'Golden Crossover' in general is a bullish (positive) formation on the charts. ALSO READ | This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts Technical chart shows that ZEEL stock seems on course to test its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) which stands at 164.80 levels; above which a spurt towards ₹175.65 seems likely. On the other hand, in case, the stock slips below ₹141.50; it may seek support around ₹132 levels; while the overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹125.30 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app