HUL share price slips 2% on ex-dividend date; check out more details

The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend.

HUL dividend details

The company had declared a final dividend of ₹24 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, on equity shares of ₹1 each. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹19 per share and a special dividend of ₹10 per share on November 21, 2024. The total dividend for the said period amounts to ₹53 per Equity Share of face value of ₹1 each.

Along with recommending dividend, the company also released its Q4 results.

In Q4, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's net profit stood at ₹2,493 crore as compared to ₹2,406 crore a year ago, implying a rise of 4 per cent.