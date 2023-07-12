Home / Markets / News / Zen Technologies surges 24% in 2 days after winning Rs 340 cr export order

Zen Technologies surges 24% in 2 days after winning Rs 340 cr export order

Thus far in the current calendar year, the stock has skyrocketed 184 per cent, as compared to 7.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

SI Reporter Mumbai
portable-counter-drones

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Zen Technologies hit a new high of Rs 528.90, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In past two days, the stock of a leading provider of military training and antidrone solutions company has zoomed 24 per cent after the company announced a significant order win in the export market. The order is valued at approximately Rs 340 crore (~ 41.5 million USD).

The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled today. A combined 4.6 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:09 AM.

Thus far in the current calendar year, the stock has skyrocketed 184 per cent, as compared to 7.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Earlier, on June 6, Zen Technologies had announced that it won order worth of Rs 160 crore from the Government of India. The order is related to supply of Anti Drone System to Ministry of Defence and to be executed within 12 months. The current order is based on Buy Indian (IDDM) category requiring Indian IP as a prerequisite with more than 60 per cent indigenous content and Zen was a resultant single vendor, the company said.

Zen Technologies specializes in manufacturing land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment, and anti-drone systems.

The management had said the company have placed bids for substantial orders and expect the results by H1FY24. To capitalise on these potential opportunities, the management said the company is taking steps to enhance the bandwidth of its key functions, including Supply Chain, Procurement, and Production Planning. The management is also optimistic about the promising prospects of the export market.

Also Read

Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023

Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results

Zen Technologies surges 10% on order win worth Rs 202 from Defence Ministry

This smallcap aerospace & defense stock has zoomed 73% thus far in 2023

Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap

Delta Corp, Nazara crack up to 14% as govt slaps 28% GST on online gaming

Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin

Nifty needs to cross 19,523 to resume uptrend, has support at 19,300

Bias negative for Nifty Metal index; near-term support is at 6,125 level

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts; ONGC zooms 2%, Delta Corp sinks 10%

Topics :Buzzing stocksZen TechnologiesMarket trendsstock market tradingdefence firms

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story