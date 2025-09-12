Home / Markets / News / Austere Systems makes solid debut; shares list at 37% premium on BSE SME

Austere Systems makes solid debut; shares list at 37% premium on BSE SME

Austere Systems shares listed at ₹75.55 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹20.55 per share or 37.36 per cent over the issue price of ₹55 per share

Austere Systems IPO Listing Price, Austere Systems Share Price: Shares of software development company Austere Systems made a solid D-Street debut on September 12, 2025, after the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares listed at ₹75.55 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹20.55 per share or 37.36 per cent over the issue price of ₹55 per share.
 
Austere Systems IPO listing, however, came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their official debut, the unlisted shares of Austere Systems were trading at around ₹87 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹32 per share—approximately 58.18 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.

Austere Systems IPO details

Austere Systems IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares. The public offering was offered at a price band of ₹52–₹55 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The issue was available for public subscription from September 3 to September 9, 2025. 
The public issue received bids for over 2,030 crore shares against just 2.03 million shares on offer, resulting in a record oversubscription of 1,001.78 times — the highest subscribed IPO of 2025, according to BSE data. Among investor categories, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 1,594.57 times. Retail investors were not far behind, bidding 1,090.93 times their allotted quota. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), though more measured in participation, still oversubscribed their reserved shares by 236.50 times.
 
The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on September 10, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹55 per share.
 
Austere Systems proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 

About Austere Systems

Austere Systems is engaged in software development, Software as a Service (SaaS), and mobile application development. It also offers information technology solutions, database management, and IT-enabled services. In addition, the company is involved in training and development, web development, web and portal operations, and e-commerce platform solutions. Its offerings include ERP and MIS solutions, data analytics and AI services, process automation, digital transformation, as well as data and document management and storage solutions.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

