JBM Auto stock sees steepest gain in 3 months; stock soars 7% on this news

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since July 24 and currently trade at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JBM Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,916.06 crore.

JBM Auto's unit gets $100 mn IFC funding

JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has secured $100 million in long-term capital investment from the IFC to expand its electric bus operations in India.

The funding will be used to purchase and operate 1,455 modern, air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat. This marks IFC’s first capital investment in the e-bus sector in Asia and its largest globally.

“This initiative serves as a strategic beginning to many more upcoming associations towards augmenting e-bus deployment with enhanced agility and scale,” said Nishant Arya, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto. The project aims to cut CO2 emissions by 1.6 billion kg, save over 600 million litres of diesel, generate 5,500 jobs, and serve more than one billion passengers during its tenure.