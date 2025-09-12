Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Stocks to watch on September 12: M&M, JSW Energy, GMR Power, Marico, JBM Auto, NLC India and JTL Industries among other stocks to track today.

Infosys: Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800 per share (2.41 per cent stake); inks 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Stocks to watch today, Friday, September 12: Indian equities are likely to see an upbeat start today, influenced by strong global cues.
 
Around 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 77.5 points higher at 25,182, indicating a higher opening for the bourses.
 
In the previous session, Sensex ended 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 81,548.73 levels. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 25,005.50, up 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, tracking Wall Street gains. Last checked, Nikkei gained 0.53 per cent, while Topix rose 0.28 per cent. Kospi climbed 1 per cent. ASX 200 increased 0.76 per cent.
 
 
Wall Street closed at record highs overnight. The Dow jumped 617 points (1.36 per cent) to 46,108, the S&P 500 gained 0.85 per cent to 6,587, and the Nasdaq rose 0.72 per cent to 22,043. CPI rose 0.4 per cent in August, above the 0.3 per cent forecast.

Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Friday, September 12: 

Infosys: Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800 per share (2.41 per cent stake); inks 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.
  State Bank of India: FSIB recommends Ravi Ranjan as new managing director (MD).
  Indian Overseas Bank: Cuts MCLR by 5 bps in select tenors, effective Sept 15.
  Canara Bank: Subsidiary Canara Robeco AMC gets SEBI nod to file RHP for IPO.
  Marico: To acquire remaining 46.02 per cent stake in HW Wellness (True Elements) for ₹138 crore.
  Mahindra & Mahindra: Subsidiary acquires Mahindra Contech and PSL Media; both to become direct units.
  JSW Energy: Commissions 317 MW renewable capacity; total capacity now 13.097 GW.
  JSW Infrastructure: Buys brownfield rail siding in Ballari for ₹57 crore.
  GMR Power: SC upholds tribunal ruling on pro-rata coal allocation in GMR Kamalanga’s favour.
  NBCC India: MoU with RIICO for ₹3,700 crore Rajasthan Mandapam project near Jaipur Airport.
  Lodha Developers: Signs ₹30,000 crore MoU for data centre park in Palava.
  Bharat Forge: MoU with UK’s Windracers for UAV deployment; UAE deal via Kalyani Strategic Systems for artillery spare parts.
  JBM Auto: Subsidiary JBM Ecolife secures $100 million IFC investment for electric buses.
  RailTel: Bags ₹103 crore projects from Panvel and Nashik civic bodies.
  Travel Food Services: Wins Cochin Airport T1 contract for F&B, lounges, bar operations.
  NLC India: MoU with Khanij Bidesh India for critical mineral projects abroad.
  Prostarm Info Systems: Gets ₹159 crore IT infra LOI from Maharashtra Police.
  JTL Industries: CFO Atul Garg resigns; Naveen Kumar Laroiya appointed.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

