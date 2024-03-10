Braving the rapids: Smallcap funds ride the risky tide with spread bets

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest in the category with assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 45,000 crore, is currently invested in nearly 205 companies. A year ago, the tally stood at 167. Consequently, the average allocation to each stock has decreased, even as its AUM has nearly doubled in the past year. In the case of the Axis Small Cap Fund, the number of stocks has increased by nearly 20 in the past year. As of January 2024, it was invested in almost 100 stocks.
“The number of sectors and companies that have shown improvement in earnings has increased over the past few years. Accordingly, the number of stocks is higher. Exposure to largecap has also increased, on a relative risk/reward basis compared to midcaps and smallcaps,” said Shreyash Devalkar, head of equity at Axis Mutual Fund (MF). With the valuations of most smallcap stocks soaring above long-term averages, fund houses have been taking measures to lower the risk in their portfolios. These include raising the cash level, allocating a larger share of the corpus to largecap and midcap stocks, and even imposing restrictions on the amount investors can contribute every month.
