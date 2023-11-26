Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods companies

India’s leading capital goods and engineering firms are in the midst of one of their busiest seasons, with the combined orderbook surging past Rs 8 trillion in value.

As of September 30, 2023, 13 of the top 15 of India’s listed capital goods and engineering companies, for which September-23 ended quarter data was available, had a total order book worth Rs 8.45 trillion -- a number unseen at least since 2018-19, shows data collated from company disclosures. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation,” said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector.









Companies As of Sept,2023 (Rs crore) Larsen & Toubro Ltd 450000 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 81800 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 114425 K E C International Ltd 31,320 Kalpataru Projects International Ltd 47,040 Apar Industries Ltd* 5,977 Dilip Buildcon Ltd 23988 Ircon International Ltd 32,152 ABB India Ltd 8,008 G R Infraprojects Ltd 20004 CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd 5,229 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd 15,000 Thermax Ltd 10,264 Total 845207 Source: Company disclosures Note: Orderbook data for Cummins India and Siemens were not available *Refers to conductors orderbook The surge in orders is largely driven by India’s increasing demand for construction and infrastructure, besides substantial orders from international markets, particularly energy-related markets.



While robust orderbooks are generally a positive sign, they come with their own set of challenges. R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director for L&T, in a recent interview with Business Standard said: “The challenge for us is going to be resource management without doubt.”

To address similar concerns, companies like Kalpataru Projects International are focusing on resource augmentation. “We are going to campuses and skilling labour to meet the rise in demand for labour in tandem with orders. Further, we have added newer assembly lines at some of our factories to accommodate the increase in order wins,” said Amit Uplenchwar, director, Kalpataru Projects International -- one of the 15 top companies in this space having an outstanding order book of Rs 47,040 crore as of September 2023.



Uplenchwar further said multiple positive factors are contributing to this growth, including India’s infrastructure boom. “There has also been a rise in demand for contractors who can execute large-scale realty projects with the required credit support. The streamlining of regulations around realty, such as RERA, has led to this rise in demand in the buildings segment,” he said.

Analysts with Geojit Financial Services noted, " Govenrment's thrust on capex spending and a revival in private capex provide ample impetus to the sector. The pick-up in T&D order book and improvement in margins are positive for KEC." KEC is of the 15 listed entities and reported an order book of Rs 31320 crore as of September 2023.

