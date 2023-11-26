Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods companies

Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods companies

"This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation," said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s leading capital goods and engineering firms are in the midst of one of their busiest seasons, with the combined orderbook surging past Rs 8 trillion in value. 

As of September 30, 2023, 13 of the top 15 of India’s listed capital goods and engineering companies, for which September-23 ended quarter data was available, had a total order book worth Rs 8.45 trillion -- a number unseen at least since 2018-19, shows data collated from company disclosures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation,” said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector. 

The surge in orders is largely driven by India’s increasing demand for construction and infrastructure, besides substantial orders from international markets, particularly energy-related markets.


Companies As of Sept,2023 (Rs crore)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd 450000
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 81800
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 114425
K E C International Ltd 31,320
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd 47,040
Apar Industries Ltd* 5,977
Dilip Buildcon Ltd 23988
Ircon International Ltd 32,152
ABB India Ltd 8,008
G R Infraprojects Ltd 20004
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd 5,229
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd 15,000
Thermax Ltd 10,264
Total 845207
   
Source: Company disclosures  
Note: Orderbook data for Cummins India and Siemens were not available  
*Refers to conductors orderbook

While robust orderbooks are generally a positive sign, they come with their own set of challenges. R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director for L&T, in a recent interview with Business Standard said: “The challenge for us is going to be resource management without doubt.”

To address similar concerns, companies like Kalpataru Projects International are focusing on resource augmentation. “We are going to campuses and skilling labour to meet the rise in demand for labour in tandem with orders. Further, we have added newer assembly lines at some of our factories to accommodate the increase in order wins,” said Amit Uplenchwar, director, Kalpataru Projects International -- one of the 15 top companies in this space having an outstanding order book of Rs 47,040 crore as of September 2023.

Uplenchwar further said multiple positive factors are contributing to this growth, including India’s infrastructure boom. “There has also been a rise in demand for contractors who can execute large-scale realty projects with the required credit support. The streamlining of regulations around realty, such as RERA, has led to this rise in demand in the buildings segment,” he said.

Analysts with Geojit Financial Services noted, " Govenrment's thrust on capex spending and a revival in private capex provide ample impetus to the sector. The pick-up in T&D order book and improvement in margins are positive for KEC." KEC is of the 15 listed entities and reported an order book of Rs 31320 crore as of September 2023. 
 
But not all companies share the same optimism. G R Infraprojects, for example, apprehends that the upcoming elections could disrupt the growth momentum. The company, one of the 15 listed companies, has an orderbook of Rs 20,000 crore. Its management recently revised the new order win outlook downwards by half in a call with analysts.

“Facing intense competition, particularly for small-sized projects, and anticipating potential impacts from the upcoming general elections on awarding activities, management has revised its order inflow guidance downward for FY24 to Rs 10,000 crore,” analysts with Motilal Oswal noted in a report on the company.

However, the situation varies across companies. For instance, L&T's management expects to over-achieve its stated order inflow targets for the current financial year. 

Also Read

Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Defence min launches 90 BRO infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,900 cr

Reliance Capital Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 239 cr; revenue up 10%

Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26

Sebi eases frameworks for AIFs, social exchanges, index providers

Private equity firms sell 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company

Exchanges slap fresh restrictions on stocks of small and medium enterprises

Crude, gas supply concerns ease as Israel-Hamas strike peace deal

Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :engineering firmsCapital goods infrastructure projectsconstruction firms

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story