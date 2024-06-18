Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Indices hit new highs as FPIs re-emerge as strong buyers; Sensex up 308 pts

Indices hit new highs as FPIs re-emerge as strong buyers; Sensex up 308 pts

FPIs pump in Rs 17,354 crore in the last seven sessions

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Photo: Shutterstock
Sundar Sethuraman
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Benchmark indices reached new highs on Tuesday amid continued buying support from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and rising optimism about economic growth prospects. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session at 77,301, up 308 points or 0.4 per cent, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 gained 92 points, also 0.4 per cent, closing at 23,558. Nifty achieved intraday highs for the fourth consecutive trading session, and Sensex for the third.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms also hit a record Rs 437.24 trillion ($5.24 trillion).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Both FPIs and domestic institutional investors were net buyers on Tuesday.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2,569 crore, and domestic institutions purchased shares worth Rs 1,556 crore. Over the past seven sessions, FPIs have been net buyers amounting to Rs 17,354 crore. In May, they withdrew nearly Rs 26,000 crore from domestic stocks.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured continuity in governance, boosting investor sentiment. Additionally, recent upgrades to India’s economic growth outlook have increased appeal among foreign investors.
Analysts emphasise the critical role of the NDA government’s continuity in ensuring policy stability. Coupled with political stability, sound macroeconomics, and earnings growth, these factors significantly contribute to the upward trajectory of stocks, providing reassurance and market security for the future, they noted.

Fitch Ratings raised India’s growth forecast for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent, up from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment as contributing factors.

“Indian equities are trading at all-time highs driven by positive macros and US markets reaching new peaks. Additionally, a 27 per cent growth in advance direct tax receipts for the first quarter of 2024-25 supported sentiment. We expect continued equity momentum driven by positive global trends, robust domestic macros, and expectations of increased government spending in the upcoming Budget,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Tuesday’s gains were broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 reaching new highs. Market breadth was strong, with 2,130 stocks advancing and 1,873 declining.

“The markets are responding positively to the upcoming Budget, expected to balance growth with populism. Positive cues from global markets, as the US moves towards its presidential election in November, are also influencing sentiment. Reduced market volatility this month is contributing to a short-term trend,” noted Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

ICICI Bank, up 1.6 per cent, and HDFC Bank, up 0.7 per cent, were the largest contributors to Sensex gains. Going forward, market focus will be on the Bank of England’s rate decision, US macro data, and statements from Federal Reserve officials for further direction.

Also Read

18% of global fund managers overweight on Indian equities: BofA survey

Rupee strengthens 18 paise to close at 2-month high on back of FPI inflows

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award in protest

Smallcaps break free from grip of West Asia flare-up; Sensex falls 456 pts

Analyst consensus remains positive over Nykaa's outlook; stock rises

TMC-led Oppn MPs group seeks probe on result-day crash, meet Sebi officials

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hit fresh record high of Rs 437.24 trillion

Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Communications stock

Asian stocks slide, dollar at all time high, yen wobbles ahead of BOJ meet

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :FPISensexIndices

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story