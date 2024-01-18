Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE retains largest derivative exchange tag for the fifth consecutive year

NSE retains largest derivative exchange tag for the fifth consecutive year

The exchange ranked third in the world in the equ­ity segment by num­ber of trades in 2023

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
The National Stock Exch­an­ge of India (NSE) has rema­ined the largest derivative exchange for the fifth consecutive year in 2023, the bourse said in a statement on Thur­sday citing statistics maintained by World Fede­ration of Exchanges. 
 
The exchange ranked third in the world in the equ­ity segment by num­ber of trades in 2023. In the same year, the market capitalisation of listed firms surpassed $4 trillion while the number of unique registered investors on the NSE crossed 85 million for the first time. The equity deri­vatives to cash market turn­over ratio marginally de­clined from 2.86 in calendar year 2022 to 2.64 in calendar year 2023, said NSE.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

