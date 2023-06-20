Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Proposal to remove non-F&O stock from Nifty Next 50 index put on hold

Proposal to remove non-F&O stock from Nifty Next 50 index put on hold

If the number of index constituents is less than 50, stocks from the Nifty MidCap 50 Index will be considered

BS Reporter Mumbai
Proposal to remove non-F&O stock from Nifty Next 50 index put on hold

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The proposal to remove non-derivative stocks from the Nifty Next 50 index has been put on hold by the index providing arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
At present, there are 11 companies that are not part of the futures and options (F&O) segment that are part of the Nifty Next 50 index.

On May 29, NSE Indices had floated a discussion paper proposing to tweak the methodology for inclusion of stocks in the Next 50 index. It was proposed that stocks part of the Nifty 100 Index, which have F&O contracts, but are not in Nifty 50, will form the Nifty Next 50 Index. If the number of index constituents is less than 50, stocks from the Nifty MidCap 50 Index will be considered.
“As the approach earlier proposed…requires further deliberation with market participants, a decision on revision in stock election methodology of the Nifty Next 50 has been kept on hold until further communication,” said NSE Indices in a circular.

Some non-F&O stocks that are part of the Next 50 index are Avenue Supermarts (Dmart), Varun Beverages, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Adani Green Energy and Zomato. ETFs and index funds with assets under management (AUM) of around $1.5 billion are benchmarked to the Next 50 index.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

Considering allowing depositary receipts on Indian stocks: IFSCA chief

Strong investor flow lift-off puts mutual fund small-caps into orbit

Steady outlook, margin expansion put Ashok Leyland in the fast lane

Britannia's prospects promising on improving demand, lower input prices

Tata Consumer Products' efforts are paying off; stock sees steady gains

Topics :Nifty indexIndian stocks

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story