Sebi no to market hour extension proposal due to lack of consensus: NSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has returned the proposal by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for market time extension in the derivatives segment due to a lack of consensus among the broker community.

The NSE filed a plea with the market regulator to keep the derivatives market open for three extra hours between 6 pm and 9 pm to help market participants gauge and act on global news flows in the evening.

However, not all stock brokers have been inclined to support this, owing to additional costs and technological requirements.