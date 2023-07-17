IND vs WI 2nd Test: Jaiswal will play for India for next 10 years - Rathour

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has the potential to play for India for the next 10 years ahead of the second Test against West Indies.

Jaiswal made the most of the opportunity that came to him in his debut Test. He took on the bowlers, didn't panic, and managed to hold on to his nerves throughout his 501-minute innings.

His impressive knock of 171 laid the foundation for the victory against West Indies in the two-match Test series at Windsor Park.

Rathour was impressed with Jaiswal's performance in the first Test after he followed up on his successful IPL 2023 season with Rajasthan Royals.

"I've been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential. For me the most important thing (even though) I haven't worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team," Rathour said in a press conference ahead of the second Test.

Jaiswal took his time on the crease before he went on to open his account and then shifted gears to reach the three-figure mark on his Test debut. However, one thing that came to notice about his ability to play against his natural game.

On the second day of the first Test against the hosts, Jaiswal didn't go to play his usual self before lunch. He took time and scored a few runs after facing almost 90 deliveries.

Rathour lauded Jaiswal for his change in approach and said, "On the second day, he scored some 20 runs off 90 balls before Lunch. I think that for me was the highlight of the innings. Somebody who is able to do that, who can play against his character, his normal game, get through that phase and then score big runs, it was phenomenal to watch. Absolutely no doubt that he has great potential and great future with the Indian team in all three formats," Rathour added.

While Jaiswal stole the limelight with his sensational display, there was one batter who was also expected to perform while playing in a new position - Shubman Gill.

Gill lost his wicket to Jomel Warrican for a score of 6(11). Gill has already showcased his prowess with the bat in the ODI as well as the T20I format. However, he is yet to leave a mark in Test format with a memorable performance.

Gill's struggle with the red ball was also evident in the World Test Championship 2023 final loss against Australia. But, Rathour believes that the young right-handed batter has the potential to perform and he just needs time to do so.

"He has a lot of potential, he has reached that potential as well in other formats. He has made runs in Test cricket. Sometimes it takes a bit of time in a particular format, and he is taking that time, also he has that time. The potential that he has, I have no doubt that he is the future of the Indian team in batting. He will play for the Indian team for a long time, in all three formats," said Rathour. "He is taking some time but the good thing is that there is no shortfall of hard work, he is working out on things. And along with potential he also has a temperament, which makes him a big player. Again, there's no doubt that he'll play all three formats for a long time," Rathour signed off.

India will face West Indies in the second Test on July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval.