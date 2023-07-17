Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Don't judge Gill's batting position after one innings - Rathour

IND vs WI: Don't judge Gill's batting position after one innings - Rathour

Gill has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed, says batting coach Vikram Rathour

Press Trust of India Roseau (Dominica)
Shubman Gill.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill has requisite attributes to bat at the crucial number three slot in Indian Test line-up as he can shift gears as per requirement and shouldn't be judged on the basis of one failure, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Sunday.

India won the first Test against the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs but Gill's first game as No. 3, replacing the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara, didn't start well. He was out for only 6 in India's only innings as skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck hundreds and Virat Kohli contributed 76.

"Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at No. 3 and the proposal came from Shubman's end as his rationale was that he had played all his cricket for Punjab and India A at either No. 3 or 4 and that's his real slot in longer format is that," Rathour said during a press conference.

"We can't judge him on basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed. He can move the game forward. That is what we need at No. 3 as it can be advantageous."

On skipper Rohit's hundred, the former Test opener said that Indian captain's ability to change game makes him the player that he is.

"In the last series versus Australia also, he scored a hundred. There is no concern about his batting. We have seen that he can change his game as per requirements. Like he did against Australia and now here. Knowing that you need to change your game is one thing but being able to do that is different. He can do that.

Also Read

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

WTC Final 2023: India's Sehwag, Jaffer question Shubman Gill's dismissal

India lose by 40 runs to Bangladesh in first ODI through DLS method

Ashes: Carey says he would repeat Bairstow stumping if given another chance

PCB to seek more home games in Asia Cup citing Sri Lanka's rainy weather

Win gold, stand on podium, sing national anthem: Ruturaj's ultimate dream

Gaikwad could be great at Tests: Ponting after Jaiswal's impressive show

Topics :India vs West IndiesICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story