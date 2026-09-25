India's best D2C brand has a beard

If you want to understand direct-to-consumer (D2C) business in India, stop watching Shark Tank. Look at a Saturday night congregation at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. 10,000 people have paid ₹50,000 each to sit in front of a man with a flowing beard, riding a motorcycle, telling them that their engineering degree is the reason they are unhappy. That man, Sadhguru, has a better business model than 90 per cent of the unicorns in Bengaluru.

We like to think spirituality is ancient. Actually, the business of spirituality is very, very new age. It has cracked the exact code that every D2C founder dreams of: Zero cost of customer acquisition through guilt, infinite lifetime value through fear, and a product that never has to be delivered because the customer is told the defect is in them.