Modi and the third-year trough

The answer to the first is, eight. Eight CECs have served honourably and faded away in the Modi era, during which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as its own spokesperson acknowledged, has “lost 20 elections” and was reduced to 240 in the Lok Sabha in 2024. You’d, of course, remember T N Seshan in the nineties for how he reinvented the institution. S Y Quraishi for being so active in civilised public debate. And probably, Manohar Singh Gill. That’s partly because he successfully took on Seshan’s “dictatorship” along with fellow Election Commissioner G V G Krishnamurty in 1993-95, paving the way for the principle of the “three members being equal”. Also, partly because Gill became a minister of state (MoS,) in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. The remaining 22 CECs quietly retired, their reputations mostly intact. As for the great institution they led, many enhanced it. Hardly anybody hurt it.