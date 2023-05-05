A living fossil, on TV today

It is an anachronism, in fact, even by the standards of anachronistic monarchies. No Danish monarch, for example, has been crowned since 1840, and there has been no coronation in Sweden since 1873. The Dutch monarchs have never been crowned; since 1814, when the Netherlands regained its independence after Napoleon’s occupation, they have been given a presidential-style inauguration in front of a joint session of parliament. No northern European monarch has ever worn a crown in public, state occasions included, for over a century

It is objectively strange that, in the third decade of the 21st century, a modern liberal democracy is staging a medieval, religious event to announce that its currently serving head of state is in fact its head of state. The coronation today of Charles III — who was already proclaimed king of the United Kingdom in September, and has carried out official duties since then — is unquestionably something of an anachronism.