Home / Opinion / Columns / What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Seeking a repeat of the East Asian model of merchandise export-led growth is a chimera. For India, services drive export growth, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Premium
What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two standard criticisms voiced by market-oriented commentators are that the Narendra Modi government has erred seriously in staying away from regional free trade arrangements, and that its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing activity behind protective tariff walls is fundamentally misconceived. There is substance to both criticisms. India could get locked out of regional production and supply chains if it is not part of trade facilitation arrangements, and a subsidy- and tariff-driven manufacturing policy risks building an uncompetitive manufacturing sector all over again.
What is more, the macro-economic consequences are potentially serious in that no economy has sustained rapid economic growth without a strong and growing export sector. And a manufacturing sector that thrives only under protection, with the help of subsidies, is not what the doctor ordered for the healthy, long-term growth of industrial activity. The mes

Also Read

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29

What is a free trade agreement?

India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal

India's demographic dividend: More talked about than actually encashed

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

Debt and its dangers

Aiming for the high road

G20 health agenda: An opportunity for India to shape action in health care

Topics :PLI schemeModi govtfree trade agreementServices Exports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story