A merger that could bring instability

The central question is: What will Sharmila bring to the table? The powerful Reddy community of Telangana backed YSR unreservedly, especially his declaration that he would not allow the bifurcation of the state. They lost and later, when the state was divided, many shifted to the BJP, especially from Mahbubnagar district. G Kishan Reddy, a minister with cabinet rank in the Central government, is an aspirant for caste leadership in Telangana. However, his hold is limited to some pockets in Hyderabad. The BJP is led by Bandi Sanjay, MP from Karimnagar. But although the rank and cadre view him as a fiery leader, the entire state unit does not see him as a consensus-maker. This has caused some BJP leaders to leave the party as well: With some going to the BRS, but many to the Congress.

But between then and now, there’s been a change. Despite all the welfare measures by the KCR government, anti-incumbency is on the rise. The vein has been tapped by ministers who were dropped by KCR from the government and are now negotiating with the Congress. The Karnataka Assembly victory has added to the belief that the Congress may be down, but it is not out. This is a big change. Between 2018 and 2021, 12 out of 19 Congress MLAs defected to join the BRS. Now it is reverse migration. Khammam is scheduled to host a big public meeting in July with Rahul Gandhi in attendance, and there some senior BRS leaders will join the party.