India-US bilateral relationship: Is it soft power at work or hard?

Broadly, these demonstrate either soft or hard power. As an example of the former, the influential Economist in its issue last week ran half a dozen stories in an India “package” -- including a cover on “indispensable” India as America’s “new best friend”, Mr Modi as the world’s most popular leader, the Indian diaspora as the biggest and most influential in history, and the increasingly material defence and security ties -- and gave the external affairs minister the kind of space otherwise reserved for a Henry Kissinger. Perceptions have changed when a publication with prolonged scepticism about Indian boosterism does some boosterism of its own.

Over and above the formal pomp and razzmatazz associated with the Prime Minister’s state visit to the US, it is worth asking: Which of the many events of the past few days were relatively more important? Narendra Modi leading yoga exercises at the UN; the General Electric-Hindustan Aeronautics partnership to make fighter aircraft engines; the new tune on India by some leading Western publications; or the giant orders for killer drones and commercial aircraft.