Flaws in a multipurpose CBAM

The departure from the Paris Agreement is even more glaring when viewed against EU’s commitments in its FTAs. A distinct reference to the commitments of the Paris Agreement has always been included in the chapter on Trade and Sustainable Development in recent EU FTAs. In fact, in a significant departure from the past, when it was considered a largely symbolic inclusion, the EU-New Zealand FTA signed in June 2022 for the first time provides for the application of trade sanctions to breaches related to the objectives and principles of Paris Agreement. There is, therefore, an apparent inconsistency between the EU’s climate policies and its trade policy.

In an evident deviation from the burden-sharing principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities under the Paris Agreement, the CBAM makes no distinction and offers no concessions or exemptions to developing countries and least developed countries (LDCs). Given the lower institutional capabilities of many developing countries and all LDCs to set up domestic carbon markets or a comprehensive accounting and reporting system for the carbon-emitting intensity of production processes in these sectors, due differentiation in burden-sharing ought to have been incorporated in the design of CBAM. The unequitable design is further reinforced by the fact that the revenue collected from CBAM charges will be directed to the EU budget instead of being utilised to lead capacity building initiatives in developing countries or LDCs.