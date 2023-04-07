The Chipko legacy

Alienating people whose identities are linked to the forest and trees around them is not only unfair, but also short-sighted

The Chipko movement turns 50 this year. Celebrated as a poster-child of environmental activism, the movement that was born in the villages of Uttarakhand is today a well-thumbed case study for green crusaders all over the world. The success of the movement — the grassroots resistance that it built up, the legislative changes that it brought about — and the arresting visual imagery that