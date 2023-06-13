Adam Smith's enduring legacy

What, then, is the main legacy Adam Smith left behind? In addition to a critical analysis of mercantilism, Smith certainly discussed a large number of still relevant topics, bound together by a common chord, which is nicely described by Smith’s phrase, “the obvious and simple system of natural liberty.” Well, Read’s Pencil concluded, “Have faith that free men and women will respond to the Invisible Hand.” Overall, and to be precise, that may be the essence of the enduring legacy of Smith’s open, realisation-focused, and comparative approach to evaluation.

The eminent economist Léon Walras realised in the 1880s that the mathematical description of individual choices and market interactions would enable us to understand how the dispersed choices of buyers and sellers produce a wide range of economic consequences. Thus, Walras established a goal for mathematical economics whose fulfilment had to wait until Kenneth Arrow’s work in the 1950s. Arrow advanced economic theory beyond tired dichotomies of whether markets are good or bad to understand what they can do collectively. In a model of a private ownership economy with the fewest restrictions conceivable, Arrow and Gérard Debreu thoroughly demonstrated the existence of general equilibrium. The well-known economic welfare theorems, which demonstrate that the equilibrium levels of supply and demand are optimal in the sense that no one can be made substantially better off by varying levels of output and consumption, were also demonstrated by Arrow. These made the “Invisible Hand” concept precise. Of course, knowing when a market economy is efficient helps us recognise when it is not.