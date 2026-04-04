All talk, no walk, China shock: Coal gasification edge becomes clear

Consumers, especially the middle class, have the political power and so we get fixated on fuel, LPG, diesel, petrol availability, or prices. Fertiliser shortages are an even bigger threat because this affects our food security. It’s just that our TV channels won’t go apoplectic on behalf of the farmers. The kharif season is coming up. Already, even before the war, surplus-producing states were rationing (mostly imported) urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP).

Producing these fertilisers needs enormous volumes of gas and ammonia. In fact, 30 per cent of all natural gas that India produces or imports goes to fertiliser plants. And now, for shock therapy, let me tell you the China story. China produces more than 90 per cent of its ammonia from coal gasification. Ammonia is essential for DAP. India imports much of it and so severe are the shortages that to prevent rioting or looting by desperate farmers, many states store the supplies in their police stations, allocating to farmers on the basis of land holdings and Aadhaar-based registrations. Now hold your breath. China uses syngas (synthetic gas) derived from coal to produce 40 per cent of the entire world’s urea. It also produces 54 per cent of all of the world’s methanol, around 70 per cent of it from coal. And where do we stand? Among the large agricultural producers, we’re the most import-dependent for our fertilisers. Even the Chinese can turn that lever any time they feel irritated or want to put us in our place.