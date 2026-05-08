Bengal boomerang: How Mamata's overreach helped create her toughest rival

In 2016, the TMC fielded him in the Assembly election from Nandigram. He was pitted against Abdul Kadir Sheikh, joint candidate of the Left Front and the Congress. Suvendu won, getting over 67 per cent of the vote. After his spectacular win, Mamata made him minister of transport. In 2018, he was also given charge of environment. But she was getting wary of his rise. Besides, she had her own succession plan and it did not involve Suvendu. But she could not ignore his proven political work, either, so a parallel organisation, TMC Juba, was created and her nephew Abhishek was chosen to head it. Later, she dissolved the TMC Juba and the TMC’s youth wing was resurrected: Once again under Abhishek. Suvendu was used to grow the party, but he was never allowed into Mamata’s inner circle.