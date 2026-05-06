Trai's long tryst with emergency calls still remains a work in progress

The 2017 consultation paper of Trai revolved around the logic that rescue operations cannot be stopped or delayed even if the responding agencies are unable to communicate with one another. Citing the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, the regulator said that while seismic monitoring stations throughout the world detected the massive sub-sea earthquake that triggered the tsunami, a lack of procedures for communicating these early warnings to governments and inadequate infrastructure in the regions at risk delayed the transmission of these messages. “Therefore, it is clear that better communications can save several lives.’’