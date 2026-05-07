Oil markets pricing levels ignores disruption, could have dire consequences

What do the oil markets know that analysts don’t? The current oil prices are difficult to square with the supply-demand balance in the oil market. Still less do they square with the status of the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance. Analysts believe that President Donald Trump’s upbeat messaging on the course of the conflict — “we are close to a resolution”, “it will end soon”, and such like — has had much greater effect on the oil markets than is warranted. If the analysts are right, the world economy could soon be in serious trouble.

Even at levels the oil prices have seen thus far, the impact on the world economy will be significant. The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (April 2026) assumes an average petroleum spot price of $82 per barrel for 2026, in what it calls its “reference” forecast. In this scenario, global growth falls to 3.1 per cent in 2026, from 3.4 per cent in 2024. That is 0.2 percentage points below the IMF’s January forecast before the Iran conflict broke out. This fall does not capture the full magnitude of the impact of the Iran conflict. But for the Iran conflict, the IMF reckons, global growth would have been 3.4 per cent or the same as last year.