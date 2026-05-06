West Asia conflict, oil shock push India into 'reverse Goldilocks' position

India will be even harder hit. GDP growth will drop from over 7 per cent to around 6-6.5 per cent in 2026 and inflation will rise to over 5 per cent, according to the IIM’s Business Expectations Survey, well above the inflation target of 4 per cent. While at the end of 2025, India was described as a Goldilocks economy, it is now in what is being called “reverse Goldilocks”. The hold on petrol pump price increases because of key state elections cannot last too long without damaging the finances of oil public-sector enterprises (PSEs) and the fiscal deficit targets. LPG prices have already been increased and export duties on diesel and jet fuel have been imposed. The rupee has breached 95 against the dollar and is amongst the weakest currencies in Asia. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened briefly but realised that this was a losing battle as foreign portfolio investors have pulled over $21 billion from Indian markets since the start of the Iran war due to the oil shock.