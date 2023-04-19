Home / Opinion / Columns / A competition law that clicks for all

A competition law that clicks for all

Different laws for rapidly changing technology-enabled markets are neither feasible nor warranted

C K G NairM S Sahoo
Premium
A competition law that clicks for all

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

In November 2022, the European Union enacted the Digital Markets Act, which will become effective in May 2023, to ensure fair and open digital markets. In December 2022, the Standing Committee on Finance recommended the Digital Competition Bill to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital ecosystem for India. The government constituted a committee in February 2023 to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets. It is really a fast catch-up.
The proponents of a separate competition law for digital markets (SCLDM) argue that entities in digital markets enjoy increasing returns to scale, and have a wealth of data, either as a product or a by-product of their operations. This enables them to achieve a dominant/monopoly position quickly, giving them the power to resort to abusive practices such as denial of markets and creation of entry barriers. Hence the proposal is to have an SCLDM that relies on ex-ante regulations and subjects

Topics :competition lawMarkets

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Also Read

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law

India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday

16-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

China's RMB project making steady progress

The employment challenge in Andhra

Letters to shareholders

An updated perspective on India

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story