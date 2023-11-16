Building Bharat's national character

India boasts the world’s third-largest metro network, which compares with the best globally. Yet, unlike other countries, it witnesses frequent incidents of unsavoury behaviour and disputes. The country’s highways and expressways rival the best in the world, yet they also hold the dubious distinction of having the highest fatalities due to road accidents in the world. While 91 Indian universities rank among the world’s top 1,000, the safety of women remains a significant concern. India constructs impressive skyscrapers, yet disputes arise when passengers opt to bring pets into lifts meant exclusively for people. With a unicorn conversion rate that is the fastest in the world, India undoubtedly houses exceptionally talented individuals. Amidst these stark contrasts, a fundamental question emerges: Is economic development or intellectual prowess sufficient for responsible citizenship?



The prevalent attitude that "rules are meant to be broken" seems to have become a creed for many, especially the affluent and the powerful. When respect for the law is absent, corruption is a by-product. Our forefathers envisioned an India where citizens would carry out their fundamental duties while they enjoyed their rights. But the fundamental duties prescribed in the Directive Principles have, for the most part, been relegated to the cold storage and rarely invoked, let alone embraced.

While our strides in development, especially during the last decade, have been undeniably impressive, the comprehensive nature of this transformation remains incomplete without a parallel evolution in the social behaviour of the people. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address this year, said, “The countries that have made progress in the world, the countries that have come out after crossing the crisis, along with everything else, there has been an important catalytic agent, that has been the national character”.



History informs us that national character transformation was successfully accomplished by many nations. The “Nihonjinron” movement reshaped Japanese identity and character following World War II. Lee Kuan Yew’s visionary leadership fostered a new character in Singapore. The United States created a shared American dream that united people from diverse cultures. In fact, on closer examination, it seems that most nations have experienced pivotal moments in their history when they have felt the need for cultivating and reshaping their national character.

The path to transforming a nation’s character is undoubtedly complex, and while there is no one-size-fits-all solution, it’s widely acknowledged that education plays a pivotal role. Sainik Schools, renowned for their excellence in both academics and character building, have stood tall in this regard. Since Independence, only 33 Sainik Schools have been set up in the country. Therefore, the vision to establish 1,000 Sainik Schools, one in each district, is a monumental step that needs swift implementation. Likewise, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has a well-established record of shaping the personality and character of students. The NCC’s expansion in over 1,000 schools in border and coastal areas in 2020 marked a significant stride in national character building and enhancing security along the borders. But with 1.5 million sanctioned strength, only about 4 per cent of students receive NCC training. The possibility of expanding NCC for all students, through a public-private partnership model should be explored.



The profound impact that the Armed Forces recruitment reform involving Agniveers can have on national character has been grossly underestimated in the media. Agniveers returning to society after serving four years in the army will carry a deep sense of patriotism and discipline. Their presence is poised to have a significant collateral influence on the surrounding community.

Cultivating a feeling of gratitude towards what others do for us is at the heart of character building. The show of appreciation for healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis was indeed commendable. However, it prompts us to consider whether gratitude should also be extended to smaller and everyday contributions? We could start with showing our gratitude to our real-world heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty — all it takes is a visit to the National War Memorial. Yet, how many have actually done so? In Russia, people visiting the Victory Memorial is a sacred and frequent practice and newly married couples embark their journey of togetherness by solemnly thanking their martyrs.



A true measure of a society’s character is reflected in how it upholds the dignity and respect of its women. The epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata are prime examples that in ancient India, women’s respect was paramount. However, in today’s social landscape, women continue to grapple with unsafe streets, unequal employment conditions, and the lamentable practice of mourning the birth of a girl child. While some glass ceilings have been broken in recent years, such as the entry of women into all wings of the Armed Forces through the National Defence Academy and Agniveers; the abolition of triple talaq, reservation for women in Parliament, more needs to be done.



Why until 2022, did the military bands of independent India play British tunes during national celebrations like Republic Day and Beating the Retreat? Why did the emblem of the Indian Navy carry the legacy of the British empire till 2022? A strong sense of self-worth and confidence stems from people’s respect and pride in their own heritage, culture and war victories. Centuries of colonisation ingrained the belief in many Indians that the West was superior. Knowing and appreciating our past achievements can foster a sense of identity and pride. We need to celebrate Indian values and culture, we need to celebrate Indian gallantry and Indian heroes. These foundational elements will serve to unite us amidst our diversity. The identity and cultural values will also help to re-connect the 18 million Indian diaspora across the globe as they become proud ambassadors of India, that is Bharat.