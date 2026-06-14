Checking digital insurance fraud key to financial inclusion goals

Customers should be more responsible when purchasing insurance online and follow certain practices to ensure they are dealing with official agents or genuine online channels. They should verify agents, apps and websites before transacting, and read policy terms (including specific exclusions) and conditions before clicking any link sent via email. They should engage only through verified life insurance platforms and take a moment to cross-check sources to ensure a safe and trusted experience. This is vital for emerging and rural markets, where limited awareness can sometimes lead to reliance on informal channels.