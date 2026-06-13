Modi's next test is not revisiting history but governing the future

The fifth and last challenge on this list must be political. The Modi-Shah combination has so far demonstrated remarkable smarts in starting out with a minority (240 in Lok Sabha) and yet succeeding in turning India into more or less a single-party system. But things do not remain static in politics.

Much of this power has been built on the shoulders of new allies, or by breaking the many other smaller parties. At some point, some ally will strain at the leash, a chief minister might create a significant mess given some of the “talent” the party has anointed in state capitals. And, while nobody in the BJP would speak the “S” word, at some point, as 2029 approaches, murmurs of a primary of sorts in the party will inevitably begin. There are at least four claimants for 2034, who’d still be in their fifties or early sixties. Given the state of the Opposition today, Mr Modi’s political challenges will rise from within the BJP. Challenge not to his authority. That nobody would dare. It might just be impatience on the part of some for their future.