China's push for renminbi global role reflects world seeking dollar hedges

In 2015, China sought and obtained approval for the inclusion of the RMB in the International Monetary Fund basket of reserve currencies despite not being a convertible currency like the US dollar, the euro, and the British pound. This was more a symbolic move than a substantive one. Nevertheless, the RMB is now 2.3 per cent of global foreign exchange reserves, up from virtually zero in 2015.

In 2010, China forayed into the international debt market by launching offshore RMB-denominated dim-sum bonds in Hong Kong and subsequently, the onshore RMB-denominated panda bonds in mainland China. The outstanding volume of dim-sum bonds is now $179 billion, and these can now be listed and traded in London and Luxembourg. The total outstanding volume of panda bonds stands at $55 billion. Both these instruments are showing strong growth and rising popularity as China continues to maintain relatively low interest rates, which makes RMB-denominated debt significantly cheaper than loans in the US dollar. China has a large and growing inter-bank bond market, which is now $21 trillion, second only to the US market of $58 trillion. It is now open to international investors, though the off-take is currently modest at $430 billion. The Hong Kong-Mainland Bond Connect, set up in 2017, has also made it easier for foreigners to invest in Chinese bonds through Hong Kong’s more highly developed international financial market. This reached a peak of $180 billion in monthly turnover in March 2026. As the dollar begins to carry more risk, Chinese bonds will attract more foreign interest.