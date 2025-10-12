Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer protection: Any legal heir can pursue case after consumer's demise

Consumer protection: Any legal heir can pursue case after consumer's demise

The Delhi High Court emphasised that the Consumer Protection Act must be construed liberally: it permits a remote-degree legal heir or any family member to file a complaint

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
premium
The Delhi High Court clarifies that under the Consumer Protection Act, any legal heir — not just Class-I heirs — can pursue a complaint on behalf of a deceased consumer.
Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The law is well settled that a legal heir can pursue a complaint upon the death of the original complainant. The problem is that legal heirs can be classified into categories, raising the question of which category of legal heir would be entitled to carry on the proceedings. This interesting point of law came up before the National Commission and was later carried to the Delhi High Court. 
Shambhu Nath Thakur, an engineer who graduated from BITS Pilani, worked as a general manager at Texmaco Ltd. He suffered from hypertension and later developed multiple black patches on his skin that started bleeding. He was advised to undergo various tests and investigations, which revealed that his platelet count was extremely low. He was rushed to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, but the hospital delayed admission until an advance payment was made. He was not given any treatment or platelet transfusion. He died on April 9, 2010. 
His elder brother, Sudhir Kumar Thakur, filed a consumer complaint against the hospital and Dr Soumya Bhattacharya (opposite parties). He described himself as a trustee managing Shambhu’s estate and looking after his widow and children. The deceased’s mother also filed an application to join the proceedings as a co-complainant. However, she passed away during the pendency of the proceedings. 
The opposite parties questioned Sudhir’s right to file the complaint, arguing that the legal heirs — the widow and children — ought to have filed it. The National Commission directed that the widow and children be impleaded as parties to the complaint, but allowed the brother to continue as the complainant. 
The opposite parties then filed a review petition, contending that the Hindu Succession Act provides for the devolution of the estate upon legal heirs of the first degree, and only in the absence of such heirs would the right pass on to the brother, who is a second-degree legal heir. They argued that since the elder brother was not a legal heir of the first degree, the complaint should be dismissed. 
When the review petition was also dismissed, Dr Bhattacharya challenged the order in a petition before the Delhi High Court. In its order dated September 18, 2025, Justice Manoj Jain observed that the Consumer Protection Act defined a complainant and provided that in case of the death of a consumer, his legal heir or representative would be entitled to file a complaint. In view of this provision, the court concluded that when a consumer is no longer alive, the complaint can be instituted and pursued by his legal heir or representative. 
The opposite parties argued that when the widow and children are alive, they alone are entitled to pursue the complaint, as they fall within the category of Class-I legal heirs under the provisions of the Hindu Succession Act. The Delhi High Court observed that, in view of the direction to have the widow and children as parties to the complaint, the issue of the brother having filed it had become irrelevant. The court further elaborated that even if the widow and children did not join, the brother would still be entitled to continue with the proceedings, as the Consumer Protection Act did not distinguish between Class-I and Class-II legal heirs. The court emphasised that the Act must be construed liberally and it permits a remote-degree legal heir or any family member to file a complaint, as laid down by the Supreme Court in Spring Meadows Hospital & Ors vs Harjol Ahluwalia. 
The writer is a consumer activist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Trump's rebranding of climate change is aimed more at global regime change

Premium

India must seize strategic geopolitical opening US-China face-off offers

Premium

To build a developed India, RBI must move beyond micromanagement

Premium

Top jobs at PSBs: Pride and prejudice over opening doors to private talent

Premium

Caste, power, and pain: When even privilege can't guarantee dignity

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Delhi High CourtConsumer protection actmedical industryhealthcareBS OpinionCONSUMER PROTECTION

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story