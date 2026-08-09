Exim matters: Buyer's failure to pay should not undo export tax rebates

The common purpose is to free exports from domestic fiscal burdens. Once the goods leave India, neither the goods nor the inputs consumed or incorporated in them remain available for domestic consumption. The economic rationale for remission is then complete. The foreign buyer’s default does not alter the fact that the goods, together with the duties and taxes embedded in them, have passed beyond the domestic economy. Non-realisation is a failure to collect a commercial receivable. It does not alter the destination or tax character of the goods. Yet, the exporter who has lost the sale proceeds is made to bear duties and taxes on goods that India has neither retained nor consumed. The provisions thus add a fiscal loss to the commercial loss already suffered.