Exim matters: Buyer's failure to pay should not undo export tax rebates

The essential issue is not how these provisions operate but whether their underlying premise is sound. These schemes represent remission of duties and taxes borne by goods physically exported and by inputs used in producing them. They are not rewards for collecting a debt from the foreign buyer. Failure to collect export proceeds, therefore, should not lead to recovery of these remissions.
The government has long accepted the principle that goods should be exported, not taxes and levies. GST, DBK, RoDTEP and RoSCTL give effect to that principle through different mechanisms. GST zero-rates exports and neutralises GST on export goods and inputs. DBK rebates customs duties on materials used for making exported goods. RoDTEP and RoSCTL remit otherwise unrefunded central, state and local duties, taxes, and levies embedded in exported products and their production or distribution chains.