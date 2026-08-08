Bhagwat's Gen Z outreach signals a pragmatic reset for the RSS leadership

Mohan Bhagwat, sarsanghchalak or chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has seen a dramatic transformation in his image since he set about repositioning the RSS leading up to its centenary. Whether this is making him toss and turn in bed at night or sleep better, he won’t tell us. It’s just that becoming some kind of a liberal mascot, at least for some, wasn’t on his, or any sarsanghchalak’s, KRAs.

He’s got both his loyalists and hard critics confused. The hard ideological base has been thrown by what they see as some increasingly liberal positions he’s taking. This has led to the rise of an Indian “trad” grouping, sticking to the older Hindu conservatism and nationalism, which they see the RSS deviating from under Mr Bhagwat. Sort of like Maga to the Right of the classical Republicans in the United States, although we can’t stretch that comparison too far. Equally, he’s confused the hard liberal community, for whom the Bharatiya Janata Party, Narendra Modi and the RSS are a three-in-one entity. For some of them, Mr Bhagwat now brings relief. Are these winds of change? Is he cautioning the Modi government? Is he resetting the RSS worldview closer to the centre? Let me underline, first of all, the fundamental ideology and philosophy of the RSS isn’t about to change. What is on display, is political pragmatism in the 13th year of power.