Bhagwat's Gen Z outreach signals a pragmatic reset for the RSS leadership

If the liberal community looks up to an RSS chief for succour, for moderating the Modi government, India has come some distance. You can view this cynically or optimistically. It’s also plausible that he plays the good cop when things go particularly rough for the government; as now, post-Jantar Mantar. The key minister who was made to resign is also a prominent RSS figure.
We first need to look at what was said last Thursday. This was days after BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut described GenZ as “generation gutter”. On July 30, Atul Limaye, joint general secretary of the RSS told a gathering of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, that GenZ protests saw anti-national slogans at Jantar Mantar. The left’s concept of “alternative politics” was successfully tested through the agitation, he said. Dr Ambedkar, he said, “had warned about anarchists long ago” and now “is the time to decode this, understand it, and take precautions against such anarchist forces, which are detrimental to the nation.”