AI is transforming tech, but its wider revolution is still delayed

In some of these fields, of course, it is working far better behind the scenes than in front. In medicine, it has already worked to massively improve drug discovery. At the highest level of academia, it has begun solving mathematics problems that have puzzled the world’s greatest minds for years. YouTube and Spotify are inundated with poor-quality AI-generated content, threatening genuine creators.

Its promoters might still be right about its transformative effect in the long run. But we are not there yet. Should we be entirely surprised at this? Is it not entirely predictable that a technology developed by and for an insular world of coders has transformed their world, but is struggling to be adopted by the one in which we all live? It is clear that it is not developing the algorithms, which is the really hard task. What will make the crucial difference is how well they are deployed and disseminated — and, for that, I don’t think Big Tech has the answers or approach.