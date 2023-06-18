This, in a nutshell, reflects the shift in the regulator’s approach to enforcement. What was earlier a slap on the wrist is now resulting in serious financial and non-financial penalties. Gone are the days when bank treasurers used to calculate the likely penalty for a cash reserve ratio breach with the opportunity cost of funds, and decide whether it paid to breach or not. We are also seeing increasing non-financial penalties which severely hamper business growth. REs should realise that such enforcement actions, besides carrying huge reputation risks and eroding investor confidence, also adversely impact the chief executive officer’s tenure and compensation.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) enforcement department was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. According to the RBI’s Annual Report 2022-23, enforcement action was taken against 205 regulated entities (REs) and an aggregate penalty of Rs 40.39 crore was imposed for contraventions and non-compliance.