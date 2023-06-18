An innovative approach to domestic staff loans

Consider a scenario where a Rs. 5,000 advance is to be repaid in 10 monthly instalments of Rs. 500 each. This could be formalised through an app, engaging a financial institution such as a bank or a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). With the institution adding a mere Rs. 900 to the advance, the total becomes Rs. 5,900. The repayment structure remains the same, with Rs. 500 repaid each month, but extended to 12 months. The excess Rs. 100 provides a 21 per cent return to the NBFC on its loan. The institution also takes responsibility for recovery, returning the advance to the householder only upon successful collection from the staff. Given the close relationship between households and their domestic help, the default rates are expected to be low.



However, managing this process can be a daunting task. I recall my spouse struggling to maintain an account of such advances, while accommodating requests from some staff members to postpone deductions during financially trying months. Frustrated, she tasked me with finding a solution, considering my background as a financial solutions provider. What follows is my attempt to meet her challenge.