Hesitations historic and present

The Indian diaspora, meanwhile, takes India’s emergent global leadership for granted. Its primary payoff from the prime minister’s current trip, for example, will be a reminder of India’s status — and, therefore, a boost to their own self-worth. In the past, Indian-American activism and the diaspora’s increasing political salience allowed it to push for the normalisation of the India-US relationship. That has already been achieved. And so the plain fact is that, today, Indian-American activism when it comes to the bilateral relationship is not focused on any particular goal. Nor are prominent Indian-American politicians, with one or two exceptions, exceptional advocates for closer ties.

In the 2000s, India saw itself and was seen as a possible destination for, among others, large US manufacturers. The possibility of US investment into multiple productive sectors of the economy was a welcome prospect. Today, investment is seen as much more of a double-edged sword — partly because the Indian sectors that are of greatest interest to US sectors, including technology and retail, have a very different political economy than manufacturing. Technology is seen as extractive, and American “big tech” companies are not exactly India’s favourite guests. Retail, particularly e-retail, is considered to be in direct competition with small retailers. Thus the two sectors that would most sincerely argue for closer economic ties are hamstrung in terms of their political access.