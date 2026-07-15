Farmer-led cooperatives can drive the next phase of agricultural growth

If one looks at the growth areas in agriculture in the 12 years between 2011-12 and 2023-24, production of paddy and wheat rose by just 27 per cent. Fruit and vegetable production rose by 52 per cent, and milk production by 85 per cent, even though they did not receive any substantial support by way of subsidies or minimum support price procurement by the government. The true growth areas in agriculture are out of direct central government support and depend largely on producer enterprise.

The most interesting example of producer-managed growth is the substantial increase in milk production, which has been boosted by the effectiveness of milk producer cooperatives. The earliest instance was in Gujarat, where the milk producers in Anand set up a cooperative named after their district, Kaira, and labelled their product as Amul, which is the abbreviation of Anand Milk Union Limited. It developed as a response to the heavy dependence of milk suppliers on purchases by the sellers of Polson milk in Bombay. Tribhuvandas Patel led the initiative, and Verghese Kurien came in as the executive head. Their initiative has culminated in the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which is perhaps the largest food products marketing company in India and is owned by 3.6 million milk producers.