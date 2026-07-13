Making India attractive to foreign capital: Beyond the RBI's June measures

So, is the problem temporary? Only partly. The war in West Asia has pushed up oil prices, increasing India’s import bill and putting pressure on the balance of payments. But this factor is only a small part of the problem. Even if the tensions continue for a few more months and oil prices rise back towards $100 a barrel, India’s current account deficit should remain within its traditional “safe limit” of 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The bigger problem lies in the capital account. For much of the period since the 1991 reforms, India attracted substantial foreign capital. During the investment boom of the mid-2000s, inflows were more than sufficient to finance the current account deficit (CAD) and still allowed the RBI to accumulate foreign exchange reserves. That is why a CAD of around 2 per cent of GDP came to be seen as safe. Over the last couple of years, however, capital inflows have weakened steadily and, at current levels, they are no longer sufficient to finance even a modest CAD.