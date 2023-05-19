The mystery of 20% TCS

The measures are, however, puzzling at first glance, and near-incomprehensible at second glance. Is this in order to curb overseas travel? Is it in order to bring tax evaders within the net? Is it to discourage (or perhaps to encourage) investing abroad? Will it generate a large interest-free float for the exchequer? The answers all seem to be in the negative.

The imposition of 20 per cent TCS (tax collected at source) on credit card usage abroad, along with a ban on Indians keeping money for more than six months in overseas bank accounts, suggests somebody has examined patterns of overseas expenditures and savings in great detail.