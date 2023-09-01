Game, set & match to Infosys?

Last week, Infosys announced a three-year partnership with global tennis star Rafael Nadal, describing him as “one of the legends in sports, with the ability to change with the changing rigours of tennis over the years”. Nadal, Infosys said, is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next steps.

The very next day, Infosys announced yet another stellar sign-up: A multi-year partnership with women’s tennis World No 1 Iga Swiatek. The 22-year-old is a four-time Grand Slam Champion and one of the most dominant forces in the women’s game today — she has been ranked World No 1 since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks. “Businesses and individuals seeking to navigate their next steps can draw inspiration from how she (Swiatek) has steadily evolved to become a champion,” Infosys emphasised in the announcement.



Infosys’ love for tennis is not new: It has served as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame for some years now.

But the appointment of two global tennis brand ambassadors — one a fading veteran, and another a rising but relatively unknown star — did evoke some curiosity in corporate circles.



Infosys went on record to say that it would work closely with Swiatek’s team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard by leveraging artificial intelligence to amplify her training and rapidly evolve her strengths and match strategy through continuous learning. Infosys and Swiatek will also work together to create programmes to inspire and empower young women around the world— to help women from underserved communities build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

On Nadal, Infosys said that the company and his coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalised tool will be available in real-time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.



At the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), we decided to speak to some large corporations on the Infosys endorsement deals.

Most (almost all) did not know Iga Swiatek was the current World No 1 in tennis. They did not even get close. Serena Williams was the most mentioned, followed by Naomi Osaka. So, Infosys’ new brand ambassador scores very low on recognition and recall. Usually an endorser’s prime (and first) requisite is fame — universal recognition and admiration (even awe) but Swiatek falls significantly short on that basic requirement.



Rafael Nadal did much better, as would be expected. Unlike the women’s champion, everyone was familiar with him. “Yes, if invited to an Infosys event, I would certainly like to get a picture taken with the tennis legend”, said respondents. It would be an honour — he’s an all-time great alongside Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. So Nadal has stature, and respect, without any doubt.

“But isn’t Nadal the past, rather than the future”, asked most. Does he truly represent Brand Infosys? No. So, who would’ve been better as a choice? Carlos Alcaraz? Daniil Medvedev? Casper Ruud? No, no. Nadal is a better choice than these upcoming champions, but he is still a “fading” star was the feedback. But the question of who would be a more suitable choice among younger players remained unanswered.



To me, both Nadal and Swiatek are good choices, brave choices. As a global company, Infosys has done well not to be constrained by the usual Bollywood stars or Indian cricket greats that most Indian origin companies usually opt for. When you do business globally, you must choose the face of your brand accordingly. Nadal is an undisputed great. Ageing yes, but still both relevant and recognised. The investment in Swiatek too is not altogether misplaced. She appears on the threshold of a big winning career ahead. And Infosys will reap the benefits.

It is not for the first time that an Indian company has used a global figure as brand ambassador. Byju’s recently signed up Lionel Messi. One had expected to see Messi in their advertising but one thinks Byju’s is in too much of a mess currently to optimally leverage Messi. A good opportunity lost. In 2014, Hero Honda signed a four-year deal with Tiger Woods for a whopping ~250 crore. But Woods was never really featured in their brand advertising. The joke going around at that time was that the main promoter wanted to play golf with the legend, and paid a king’s ransom for the bragging rights.



Way back in 2013, Micromax signed up Hugh Jackman, a Hollywood star. They did use him for a bit of brand advertising but the partnership kind of petered out over the next few months.

Corporate India’s outings, hitherto, with global stars have been lukewarm at best. Hope Infosys fares better.