Illegal freezing of bank accounts

Now here is a stunning fact: We are given to believe banks have been empowered by the RBI and the Ministry of Finance to freeze customer accounts for failing to update KYC documents. It now appears that neither banks nor the RBI has the powers to do so. How do we know this? From a committee set up by the RBI to look into customer-service standards of banks and (other RBI-regulated entities). While the committee, headed by a former RBI deputy governor, B P Kanungo, has come up with excellent recommendations that address all the major grievances of bank customers, the report has this stunning admission about freezing accounts. In the committee’s words: “Instances (have come) to the notice of the Committee that some banks stop operations in the account when (the) required documents are not submitted in time by the account holder, for updating Know Your Customer (KYC) … even though the regulation does not provide for it. Cheques issued by the account holder were dishonoured in many such cases.”

These cases (all names changed) are among the thousands who are deprived every day of access to their own money because banks have been recklessly freezing their accounts. This extreme punishment is imposed with impunity by bank officers, often without adequate notice or sufficient time for compliance with KYC re-submission. Unilaterally freezing an account has a series of consequences on standing instructions, for loan repayments, credit-card payments, or utility bill payments, which may get cancelled or bounce. Senior citizens living on a pension are reduced to helplessness for no fault of theirs.