The response Manipur needs

Which brings us to Punjab in the early 80s. And the reason we left it as the last among this list of examples is because it may hold the key to what may be a way ahead. The first rash of terror killings rose in the Bhindranwale years of 1981-83. The Congress party had returned to power at the Centre and the state. Darbara Singh was its chief minister. As the killings of Hindus, a prominent newspaper owner-editor (Lala Jagat Narain, Punjab Kesari), and a police DIG (A S Atwal) shook the nation, what did Mrs Gandhi do? She sacked her own party’s government and chief minister using Article 356 and imposed President’s Rule. History tells us that it did not end the challenge in Punjab. But at least it demonstrated a willingness to acknowledge the threat and governance failure for what it was.

The Mizo rebels declared “sovereign Mizoram” in what was still a mere district (Lushai Hills) of Assam, and were on the verge of overrunning the deputy commissioner’s office and the local Assam Rifles battalion headquarters. Indira Gandhi responded by unleashing the Indian Air Force (IAF) on bombing and strafing missions. That act is still considered controversial and high-handed. It also put down the rebellion long enough for the first columns of Army troops (from 5 Para) to fight their way in from the plains nearly 200 km away.