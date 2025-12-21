Home / Opinion / Columns / Image editing spurs an industry as digital identities turn more fluid

Image editing spurs an industry as digital identities turn more fluid

The surge in user-generated content, especially on social media platforms, has accelerated innovation in photo-editing tools

Camera Control on iPhone 16 Pro
premium
The digital-imaging market is valued at $26.94 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to $38.14 billion by 2030, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence
Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
While the internet’s memory is permanent, our digital identities have become fluid. Fuelled by effortless smartphone filters, a growing number of consumers are trading reality for an altered, online persona. 
The digital-imaging market has developed into a multi-billion-dollar business with applications beyond social media. The need for capturing, altering, analysing and sharing images is now as much a personal need as an industry. Sophisticated technologies are allowing image management that is changing the way consumers see themselves.  
The digital-imaging market is valued at $26.94 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to $38.14 billion by 2030, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. “Growth stems from lower sensor prices, stronger artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, and expanding Industry 4.0 deployments that push vision systems from isolated inspection points to fully embedded production controls. Software-defined imaging platforms are lengthening hardware life while opening new revenue pools for analytics-driven upgrades,” the report says.  
Digital-image processing has become a transformative force, changing the way individuals and businesses interact with visual content. A major driver of this growth is the widespread use of smartphones and digital cameras equipped with high-resolution sensors. These devices have made capturing images and videos effortless, resulting in an ever-growing pool of visual data that requires advanced processing for various applications. 
The surge in user-generated content, especially on social media platforms, has accelerated innovation in photo-editing tools. Users are constantly looking for creative ways to enhance and share their images, pushing developers to introduce advanced editing options and unique effects. Augmented Reality (AR) has further revolutionised this space by enabling immersive and interactive editing experiences. With AR filters and effects, users can add virtual objects to their photos, unlocking new levels of creativity and engagement. 
Consumers now expect mobile-editing apps to offer features comparable to professional software. This demand has led to the integration of sophisticated tools such as advanced retouching, layering, and masking into mobile applications, allowing users to achieve professional-grade results directly from their smartphones. 
Beyond personal use, digital-image processing plays a critical role in ecommerce. Online retailers depend on image-based search, product recommendations, and quality assurance to enhance user experience and streamline operations. As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, the need for robust image processing solutions will only increase. 
In the automotive sector, digital-image processing has evolved from a feature to a core nervous system. Autonomous vehicles and ADAS rely on high-fidelity camera-sensor fusion to interpret surroundings and execute split-second safety maneuvers. As these systems move from driver assistance to full autonomy, the demand for ultra-low-latency vision solutions is surging across the global supply chain. 
Then there is industrial usage for spotting errors. Vision-guided robots help reduce scrap, minimise downtime, and feed quality data directly into dashboards. Regulatory audits also benefit from in-line vision records, simplifying compliance compared to manual logging. The growing adoption of machine vision in small-batch electronics and medical tooling highlights its versatility beyond mass production. 
Machine vision is pivoting from post-production inspection to real-time, autonomous process control. By detecting sub-micron flaws and adjusting tooling on the fly, robotic cells are becoming self-correcting. Leading systems now pair high-speed cameras with edge accelerators to capture millisecond-level events, revolutionising high-precision fields like mobile durability testing. Coupled with the rise of no-code AI training platforms, machine vision is transitioning from a specialised technology to a standard utility within modern plants. This shift is fueling steady growth in the digital imaging market.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

How India's shrimp exports beat back the challenge from US tariffs

Premium

Only a new price system can solve the complexity of modern electricity

Premium

Dhurandhar marks the arrival in Bollywood of a new-generation soft power

Premium

Dhurandhar's quiet power lies in reframing Indian spycraft as statecraft

Premium

Hard work, humility are hallmarks of new BJP working president Nitin Nabin

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSocial Mediadigital identity

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story