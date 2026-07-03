Incumbency and its enemies: Cong faces uphill battle in Himachal Pradesh

While the BJP has been sneering at the government’s performance, those who are leading it have offered few solutions for Himachal Pradesh’s salvation. Freed of his party responsibilities now that the BJP has a new national president, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has had many years of experience both in the state and at the Centre but has not really articulated a vision for the state. Jairam Thakur, current leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, is a well-known figure. There are others champing at the bit. Bikram Thakur, a four-term MLA, began his life in penury, served the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh via the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and got one term as minister. In his mid-50s, he belongs to Kangra district. Also from the district is Anurag Thakur, former Union minister (till 2024), though people would really like to know why he is “former” and not “current”. Indu Bala Goswami lost the Assembly election from Palampur in 2017, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, and was not given a second term when her membership ended a few weeks ago. She has headed the BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, though she has a less than cordial relationship with Jairam Thakur.