Three decades on, does India's telecom regulator need a fresh mandate?

Through the course of the journey, however, the objective with which Trai was constituted appears to have been only partially addressed. To an industry observer, Trai may be a regulator on paper, but it is a recommender for all practical purposes. The DoT is the licensor, the spectrum management authority, the main penalty decision-maker for operators. In other words, a regulator in the real sense. It also oversees a host of consumer-related issues, including compliance with quality of service norms, and setting rules for recruitment at Trai.

At a time when the latest technology forms the backbone of all telecom services and digital has replaced the legacy networks, speed is of the essence in any regulatory exercise. As it is, the regulatory framework in India is fragmented in many tech-related scenarios. For instance, in the case of cybersecurity issues, various agencies including the home ministry, DoT, MeiTy (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and Trai sit in judgement. Another case in point is the latest initiative by WhatsApp to allow consumers to have their names registered so that their mobile numbers remain discreet when messages are sent. This has already prompted the government to order Meta (the parent company of WhatsApp) to pause the service. Multiple ministries and regulators may intervene if the matter picks up. With artificial intelligence perpetually in the background, regulation has to be dealt with maturely — more now than ever before.